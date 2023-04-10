The news from Monday:

Japan finance minister Suzuki statements now covering the same ground, and more:

To hold the G7 financial leaders' meeting on April 12

G7 to discuss underlying world economy, supply chain and Ukraine crisis

G20 to discuss support for emerging markets saddled with debt

I want to explain to G20 Japan's efforts on resolving debt problems at emerging economies

Specific monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide

Inappropriate to guide fiscal policy by depending on BOJ debt buying

Will strive for responsible economic and fiscal policies to maintain market confidence in Japan's debt mangement

BOJ Gov Ueda explained to PM Kishida that he has no intention of changing the 2013 joint statement with govt, shared view with Kishida

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda