The news from Monday:
- BOJ governor Ueda says agreed with Kishida no immediate need to revise joint statement
- Further remarks by Ueda: Financial markets anxiety have not completely abated
- BOJ's Ueda: A small rate hike would not be a big issue for the financial system
Japan finance minister Suzuki statements now covering the same ground, and more:
- To hold the G7 financial leaders' meeting on April 12
- G7 to discuss underlying world economy, supply chain and Ukraine crisis
- G20 to discuss support for emerging markets saddled with debt
- I want to explain to G20 Japan's efforts on resolving debt problems at emerging economies
- Specific monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide
- Inappropriate to guide fiscal policy by depending on BOJ debt buying
- Will strive for responsible economic and fiscal policies to maintain market confidence in Japan's debt mangement
- BOJ Gov Ueda explained to PM Kishida that he has no intention of changing the 2013 joint statement with govt, shared view with Kishida
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda