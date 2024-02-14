Japan finance minister Suzuki

Closely watching forex market moves with strong sense of urgency.

Will not comment on FX level.

Important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals.

Made no comment, when asked about intervention.

Forex stability is important.

This is the third round of verbal intervention we have had out Japan today. Officials there are clearly concerned about the rapid jump in USD/JPY overnight. I'm not sure what they expect given the big surprise on the US CP{I data, higher than the highest of estimates, and the broad US appreciation right across the major FX board.

USD/JPY is barely changed, circa 150.55