Japan finance minister Suzuki comments are not shifting USD/JPY much at all:

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Will make appropriate steps on fx moves with high sense of urgency

Japan's price inflation is affected by weak yen along with Ukraine situation

Will stand ready to respond while closely watching fx moves

Long-term interest rates are affected by various factors

Closely watching long-term interest rate, impacts on household lives

Won't comment on currency intervention

Currency interventions are not targeting fx levels

Whether to carry out currency intervention is determined by volatility

That last comment. If there is one thing USD/JPY is lacking right now its volatility. A green light for an attempt at 150? Inadvertently I am sure.