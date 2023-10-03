Japan finance minister Suzuki comments are not shifting USD/JPY much at all:
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- Will make appropriate steps on fx moves with high sense of urgency
- Japan's price inflation is affected by weak yen along with Ukraine situation
- Will stand ready to respond while closely watching fx moves
- Long-term interest rates are affected by various factors
- Closely watching long-term interest rate, impacts on household lives
- Won't comment on currency intervention
- Currency interventions are not targeting fx levels
- Whether to carry out currency intervention is determined by volatility
That last comment. If there is one thing USD/JPY is lacking right now its volatility. A green light for an attempt at 150? Inadvertently I am sure.