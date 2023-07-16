Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki spoke on Sunday at a news conference alongside Bank of Japan Governor Ueda following the meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank heads in India.

Kyodo News reported Suzuki on the yen, said there was “no discussion” about exchange rates

And Bank of Japan Governor Ueda said there was a view that “there is strong uncertainty in the global economy”

Note that Ueda is on record as citing uncertainty about the global economy as a reason for keeping ultra-easy monetary policy in place in Japan, despite mounting evidence of inflation sitting above the BOJ 2% target.

The yen rebounded somewhat last week:

USD/JPY 4 hour candles