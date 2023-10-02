I mentioned earlier to expect some sort of verbal intervention from Japanese authorities due to the further rise in USD/JPY:
Japanese finance minister Suzuki is obliging.
USD/JPY is little changed, sitting near the session high circa 149.73.
I mentioned earlier to expect some sort of verbal intervention from Japanese authorities due to the further rise in USD/JPY:
Japanese finance minister Suzuki is obliging.
USD/JPY is little changed, sitting near the session high circa 149.73.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers