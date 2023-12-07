Japan finance minister Suzuki says is closely watching FX moves.

While the yen was rapidly weakening Suzuki was one of a number of Japanese officials jawboning some support for the currency. To their credit the officials held USD/JPY from rising much above 150 without splashing cash on actual intervention (selling USD from reserves to buy yen).

USD/JPY collapsed overnight, Suzuki says he won't comment on FX situation and how to respond.

udea suzuki incheon South Korea 03 May 2023

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda and Japan finance minister Suzuki