Japan finance minister Suzuki says is closely watching FX moves.
While the yen was rapidly weakening Suzuki was one of a number of Japanese officials jawboning some support for the currency. To their credit the officials held USD/JPY from rising much above 150 without splashing cash on actual intervention (selling USD from reserves to buy yen).
USD/JPY collapsed overnight, Suzuki says he won't comment on FX situation and how to respond.
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda and Japan finance minister Suzuki