Japan finance minister Suzuki, with same-old comments. Some verbal intervention as the yen weakens.

NOPE! Here we go, he's adding in something a little more substantial and significant

Sharp, one-sided moves seen in FX market

This is sort of comment is of the type that is key to indicating the potential for actual intervention (see the link below for more of what to watch for).

Suzuki:

FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals

Closely watching fx moves with great sense of urgency

Will respond appropriately if fx moves become excessive

Sharp, one-sided moves seen in fx market

Yen weakness has both merit and demerit

Current situation not positive to current policy issues

USD/JPY has dribbled lower after taking a quick look above 145.00:

---

ICYMI: