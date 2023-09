More verbal waffle JPY intervention from Japan.

Suzuki declined to comment when asked about the prospects of a 'rate check'.

What's a 'rate check'? Glad you asked, here you go:

This is when the Bank of Japan contacts FX dealers at banks and asks for a dealing level in USD/JPY. Dealers quote the Bank a two-way price, a bid, and an offer. This is a bit of a charade as everyone knows what's going on, the BOJ is intervening by making a threat of intervention.

Suzuki and his US counterpart