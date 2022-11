Japan finance minister Suzuki with some generic remarks.

Specific monetary policy is up to the BOJ to decide

its important for the government and BOJ to closely exchange opinions

----

Also, remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda backing-up Suzuki:

will closely co-ordinate with the government to conduct appropriate policy

enhancing labour productivity is important more than ever to raise GDP growth

USD/JPY not doing much on the session here so far: