Japan finance minister Suzuki:
- Monetary policy specifics are up to the BOJ to decide
- No comments on Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida's comments
- Closely watching market developments
- Aim to support wage growth outpacing inflation through various policies
- Stock market determined by economic situations, forex, corporate activities and various others
- Algorithm trading one of various factors, not a single reason for market rout
- Closely watching volatile stock moves but not in phase of making actual action
