Japan finance minister Suzuki:

  • Monetary policy specifics are up to the BOJ to decide
  • No comments on Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida's comments
  • Closely watching market developments
  • Aim to support wage growth outpacing inflation through various policies
  • Stock market determined by economic situations, forex, corporate activities and various others
  • Algorithm trading one of various factors, not a single reason for market rout
  • Closely watching volatile stock moves but not in phase of making actual action

ICYMI, Uchida:

USD/JPY update:

usdyen jpy update 08 August 2024 2