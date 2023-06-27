The 'sharp, one-sided' comments are more firthright than usual. More strident.

USD/JPY is getting closer to a level we can expect some actual yen-buying intervention.

I've posted earlier on the sort of comments to watch for:

Ok, Suzuki's statement:

  • Fx should move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • Recent fx moves are sharp, one-sided
  • Will respond appropriately if fx moves become excessive
Japan yen notes