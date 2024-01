Japan finance minister Suzuki

Forex moves are driven by various factors

the government is watching FX developments carefully

its important for FX to move stably, reflecting fundamentals

and, on the Bank of Japan:

won't comment in advance on what the government expects from BOJ

hope the BOJ guide policy appropriately, working closely with the government, to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target

The yen has slid lower rapidly, Suzuki trying to temper the pace of decline: