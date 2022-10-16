Japan finance minister Suzuki comments now crossing, he is using the 'excess' and speculative keywords that indicate actual intervention is increasingly likely. While Japanese officials have said there is no specific level and that they are more concerned about the rapidity of the moves traders are eyeing 150 as a key level of tolerance for Japanese authorities.

Suzuki:

will take decisive action against excess FX moves that are based on speculation

says constantly watching FX movements with a sense of urgency

