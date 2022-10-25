Nothing much different in this lost of comments from Suzuki:
- No comment on daily forex moves
- Forex rates move on various factors
- Ready to take appropriate actions on FX market movements if necessary
- Excess FX volatility by speculative trading is unacceptable
- Watching FX moves with high sense of urgency
- In constant touch with US authorities
- Aware of Yellen's comment that she did not know about Japan's intervention
- Excessive FX volatility due to speculative trading amplifies impact on households, businesses, must be smoothed out
- No comment on whether intervened in FX market
- Various currencies, not just yen, weak against dollar's solo strength
- Need to make sure economic measures are not delayed after ex-economy minister Yamagiwa's resignation
- Monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide
- Price hikes are caused by global commodity inflation and weak yen
