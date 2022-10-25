Nothing much different in this lost of comments from Suzuki:

No comment on daily forex moves

Forex rates move on various factors

Ready to take appropriate actions on FX market movements if necessary

Excess FX volatility by speculative trading is unacceptable

Watching FX moves with high sense of urgency

In constant touch with US authorities

Aware of Yellen's comment that she did not know about Japan's intervention

Excessive FX volatility due to speculative trading amplifies impact on households, businesses, must be smoothed out

No comment on whether intervened in FX market

Various currencies, not just yen, weak against dollar's solo strength

Need to make sure economic measures are not delayed after ex-economy minister Yamagiwa's resignation

Monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide

Price hikes are caused by global commodity inflation and weak yen

