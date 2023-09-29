Verbal intervention attempt from Suzuki. Not too much here to frighten traders too much:

Don't have a 'defence line' in dealing with FX moves

won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly FX moves

closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

-

By 'defence line' he means a level for USD/JPY that will trigger intervention.

Suzuki can't really nominate a firm level. If he does in no time at all traders will take the rate there to test out his resolve. If he does intervene the dip will be bought for another try. If he doesn't intervene his threats will be hollow.

A one-way street: