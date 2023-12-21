Japanese November inflation data is due on Friday, 22 December 2023.The sneak preview we get is the Tokyo area inflation for the month, that comes out about 3 weeks prior:

For tomorrow, the national core (i.e. excluding food) consumer inflation rate is expected to ease back. Lower energy prices will contribute to this:

the 2.5% expected, if hit, would be the slowest since 2.4% in July 2022

and it would also mean its been above the Bank of Japan 2% target for over a year

---

The data is due at 0830 am on December 22, Tokyo time (2330 GMT and 1830 US Eastern time on the 21st)

The Bank of Japan minutes due at 2350 GMT are for the October meeting.