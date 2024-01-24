Chairman Tokura of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) says aiming for wage hikes that outpace inflation in this year's labour talks

The lobby group's vice-chair Koji adds that firms must improve productivity to secure sources for sustainable wage hikes

**

Keidanren is a significant organisation in Japan with close links to Japan’s ruling Liberal-Democratic Party. It provides advice to the government on economic issues.

The Bank of Japan also want to see significant wage hikes in the Spring talks. The Bank wants higher wages to propel demand-pull inflation. You can find the latest from the BOJ (on the policy decision, outlook and press conference) here from Tuesday: