Japan lobby head urges BOJ to normalise policy to live with interest rates

An outspoken leader of a Japanese business lobby said on Thursday the central bank should unwind its easing programmes to live with interest rates although it may take a year to exit monetary stimulus.

Takeshi Niinami, chairman of Keizai Doyukai, who also heads Suntory Holdings Ltd, said the Bank of Japan "must normalise" monetary policy so that it could help weed out incompetent firms and facilitate labour turnover towards growth industries.