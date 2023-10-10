The Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation outlook for the current business year to next March, from 2.5% at present to near 3%.

That's the report in Japanese media, Kyodo, the item cited "sources close to the matter":

upward revision would reflect price hikes that have been broadening further than expected and rising crude oil prices, the sources said

also due to the yen's depreciation boosting import prices

The background to this is that:

the index for retail prices remained at a high level for both major manufacturers and nonmanufacturers in the latest BOJ Tankan business survey, released earlier this month

the BOJ announced in July it'd allow 10-year government bond yields to rise toward 1.0%

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda continues to insist on the need to retain monetary easing, ruling out a near-term rate hike

current BOJ estimates are that core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, will undershoot the 2% target in fiscal 2024 and 2025

The BOJ maintains that the 2% inflation goal will not be achieved in a sustainable and stable fashion without sustainable wage growth, this despite core CPI sitting above 2% for over a year. The Bank views the weakening yen's impact on rising import costs largely responsible.

USD/JPY update, sticky around 148/149: