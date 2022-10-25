Kanda is head of currency at Japan's Ministry of Finance and is in charge of ordering Bank of Japan intervention in the JPY .

We have become accustomed to these sorts of comments from him and Minister Suzuki:

  • In close touch with G7, other countries every day including on forex, geopolitical matters
  • Will continue to take bold steps against excessive forex moves
  • Yellen respects Japan's stance of not unveiling fact of fx intervention
  • Watching if any excessive, disorderly moves in forex market with high sense of urgency

Yen is unresponsive, the pressure has been relieved, for now at least:

usdyen chart 26 October 2022