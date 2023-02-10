A member of Japan's parliament says nominees will be presented to the parliament on Tuesday February 14.

At 11 am Tokyo time

0200 GMT

2100 US Eastern time

For Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors.

Hearings planned for February 24 in the Lower House of the Diet.

Current incumbents

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

term expires on April 8.

Deputy Governors, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe

terms expire on March 19

Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is the current favourite to become Governor, based on leaks:

Kuroda and Amamiya