A member of Japan's parliament says nominees will be presented to the parliament on Tuesday February 14.

  • At 11 am Tokyo time
  • 0200 GMT
  • 2100 US Eastern time

For Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors.

Hearings planned for February 24 in the Lower House of the Diet.

Current incumbents

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

  • term expires on April 8.

Deputy Governors, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe

  • terms expire on March 19

Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is the current favourite to become Governor, based on leaks:

BOJ

Kuroda and Amamiya