A member of Japan's parliament says nominees will be presented to the parliament on Tuesday February 14.
- At 11 am Tokyo time
- 0200 GMT
- 2100 US Eastern time
For Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors.
Hearings planned for February 24 in the Lower House of the Diet.
--
Current incumbents
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda
- term expires on April 8.
Deputy Governors, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe
- terms expire on March 19
-
Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is the current favourite to become Governor, based on leaks:
Kuroda and Amamiya