Japan's government has released its monthly report on the economy for October, reiterating a warning:

government maintained a reference to the need to "pay full attention to the impact of financial and capital market fluctuations," a warning it added in the September report.

The line "mainly refers to currency exchange trends, but is also meant to warn against heightened volatility in general in other markets including stocks and interest rate moves," a Cabinet Office official told reporters ahead of the release of the report.

Info via Reuters.

Elsewhere in the report:

kept the overall assessment of the economy unchanged for a fourth month

saying it was in a moderate recovery

raised its view on business spending

downgrading its assessment of imports

raised their view on capital expenditure for the first time since February

USD/JPY update: