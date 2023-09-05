Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Seeing speculative moves in forex, speculative moves are behind the recent move

FX rates should move stably

Watching forex with high sense of urgency

Won't rule out any options if FX moves continue

This verbal intervention to support JPY, or at least slow its decline, coming after the surge for USD/JPY:

