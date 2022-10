Headlines via Reuters, the news wire reporting on an FT piece. Comments from Japan PM Kishida:

Says central bank needed to maintain its policy until wages rose; urges companies that do increase prices to raise pay as well

Referring to BOJ governor Kuroda's 10-year tenure, says “at the moment, I am not thinking of shortening his term.”

Says government will prepare measures to help companies raise salaries even as they pass on increasing input costs