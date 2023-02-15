Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida spoke to a a parliamentary committee on his nominee to head the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda

the best fit to lead the central bank

he is a well known economist globally

has high expertise

appointment of Ueda was made after taking the market impact, as well economic and wage growth and price stability targets into consideration

internal and external communication skills were also a factor in the decision

"We expect the BOJ to continue to conduct appropriate monetary policy operations in coordination with the government, taking into account economic, price and financial conditions"

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda, seated. I don't know who the photo bomber is.

Kuroda finishes up on April 8.