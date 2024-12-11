The data is here from earlier:

Recapping the report, and adding more:

  • November Wholesale Inflation: Accelerated to 3.7% year-on-year, exceeding the forecast of 3.4%, marking the third consecutive month of increase.
  • Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI): Climbed to 124.3, its highest level on record, driven by rising costs of food, nonferrous metals, and plastics.
  • Agricultural and Fishery Goods: Prices surged 31% year-on-year, fueled by soaring rice costs.
  • Yen-Based Import Prices: Declined 1.2% in November, a smaller drop than October’s 2.2%, indicating the yen’s rebound hasn’t significantly reduced import costs.

Key Drivers:

  • Rising raw material and labor costs are forcing companies to pass on higher prices.
  • The yen remains weaker despite a partial recovery, contributing to elevated import costs.

Implications for the BOJ:

  • Some analysts expect potential rate hikes at the upcoming policy meeting on December 18-19, following the earlier move to raise rates to 0.25% in July.
  • Inflationary pressures challenge the BOJ’s outlook that easing import costs would alleviate household burdens and boost consumption.

Broader Context:

  • The BOJ ended its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy in March, signaling a shift toward sustainable inflation targeting.
  • Governor Kazuo Ueda has hinted at further rate hikes if inflation, supported by robust wage growth and consumption, stabilizes around 2%.

This latest data highlights persistent inflationary pressures, raising questions about the sustainability of Japan's economic recovery and the BOJ’s next policy moves.

Japan November 2024 ppi cgpi 2

Graphs are from the BoJ report on the PPI.

****

Also out today: