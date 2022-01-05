Nikkei:

  • The Bank of Japan's government debt holdings have fallen for the first time in 13 years as the central bank quietly adjusts its massive bond-buying program in the face of looming financial risk.
  • The BOJ's balance of Japanese government bonds totaled 521 trillion yen ($4.49 trillion) at the end of 2021, according to data released Wednesday, down 14 trillion yen from a year earlier.

Down from an eye-watering 535 tln to a marginally less euye-watering 521 tln.

There is plenty more at the piece, link here (may be gated)

Nikkei says the motivation for the reduce tion was 'tackling risk'

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

Also:

  • BoJ could revise up its FY2022 CPI forecast to the low 1% ranges