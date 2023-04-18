The headline results from the Reuters Tankan:

Large manufacturers April index is -3

  • March was also -3
  • their outlook for July is +7

Non - manufacturers April index is much better, at +24

  • March was +21
  • their outlook for July is +19

--

The Reuters Tankan is a quarterly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.

  • is similar to the Tankan survey conducted by the Bank of Japan, which is a quarterly survey of business sentiment among Japanese companies
  • the Reuters Tankan has a wider coverage of industries and is not limited to large corporations
  • survey is based on interviews with executives of about 500 Japanese companies, covering a range of industries and size
  • questions asked in the survey cover various aspects of the economy such as sales, profits, capital expenditure, hiring plans, and inflation expectations
Japan inc