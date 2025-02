A note from ING points out that labour cash earnings increased more than anticipated in December, with November's data also revised higher.

ING adds that if this year's Shunto wage negotiations deliver results similar to last year's, the Bank of Japan is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points as early as May.

