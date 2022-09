Here we go, we were waiting for these. A senior Japan Ministry of Finance official:

no comment on every day-to-day forex moves

And then, he does:

sudden FX fluctuations are not desirable

volatility is rising in recent forex market

watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

-

This is standard sort of 'jawboning' (ie talking up the yen) intervention. BOJ and MoF officials do this when the yen falls quickly, as it has done: