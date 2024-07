Toshimitsu Motegi is Secretary-General of Japan's ruling party the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

Report via the Nikkei that he thinks Bank of Japan policy should be made clearer.

I know a couple of thousand traders who agree with him.

The Bank of Japan meet on July 30 and 31 where they are expected to make their plans to trim back buying Japanese Government Bonds clearer. So there is that.