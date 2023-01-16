Bloomberg (gated) with the comments from "a senior ruling party lawmaker" in an interview on Friday.
Hiroshige Seko, the Liberal Democratic Party’s upper house secretary general, a senior member of the political faction of former premier Shinzo Abe.
- It would be premature to start exiting stimulus when demand continues to lag behind supply in Japan’s economy.
- “The BOJ should keep going in the current direction”
- “Now is not the time for making a major policy change.”
The BOJ meet this week speculation of change is rampant:
- Ahead of its monetary policy meeting beginning on Tuesday the BOJ to buy JGBs today
- TD say still plenty of room for yen gains, see as low as 120 by the end of March
- Bank of Japan preview - "may be on the verge of its biggest policy change in decades"
USD/JPY making a fresh low for the day under 127.50. BOJ meeting this week - YCC changes?