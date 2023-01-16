Bloomberg (gated) with the comments from "a senior ruling party lawmaker" in an interview on Friday.

Hiroshige Seko, the Liberal Democratic Party’s upper house secretary general, a senior member of the political faction of former premier Shinzo Abe.

It would be premature to start exiting stimulus when demand continues to lag behind supply in Japan’s economy.

“The BOJ should keep going in the current direction”

“Now is not the time for making a major policy change.”

The BOJ meet this week speculation of change is rampant: