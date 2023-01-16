Bloomberg (gated) with the comments from "a senior ruling party lawmaker" in an interview on Friday.

Hiroshige Seko, the Liberal Democratic Party’s upper house secretary general, a senior member of the political faction of former premier Shinzo Abe.

  • It would be premature to start exiting stimulus when demand continues to lag behind supply in Japan’s economy.
  • “The BOJ should keep going in the current direction”
  • “Now is not the time for making a major policy change.”

The BOJ meet this week speculation of change is rampant:

