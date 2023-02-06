more to come

Japan deputy chief cabinet secretary Isozaki statement:

  • No truth to reports BOJ deputy gov Amamiya sounded out for the next BOJ governor job

Speculation regarding BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:

USD/JPY down a little on this.

