Japan deputy chief cabinet secretary Isozaki statement:
- No truth to reports BOJ deputy gov Amamiya sounded out for the next BOJ governor job
ICYMI, this from earlier:
Speculation regarding BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:
- The Nikkei carried the report
- USD/JPY above 132 in early Monday Asia trade, 06 February 2023 - chart
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says he hasn't heard anything on BOJ Gov nominations yet
USD/JPY down a little on this.