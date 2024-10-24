Japan September 2024 PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) 2.6% y/y

  • expected 2.7%, prior 2.7%
Japan Services Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan

  • Data published by the Bank of Japan
  • covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others