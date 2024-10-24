Japan September 2024 PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) 2.6% y/y
- expected 2.7%, prior 2.7%
- Japan election this weekend, LDP might lose out, need support from other parties to govern
- Potential impact of Japan and US Elections on BoJ intervention, and monetary policy stance
Japan Services Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan
- Data published by the Bank of Japan
- covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others