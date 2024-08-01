The figures are from Japan's Ministry of Finance for the June 27-July 29. You'll recall highs for USD/JPY over 161.75 during that period.

I'm not sure its correct to say 'spent' ... given USD/JPY is now under 150 I'd say 'shrewd investment' ;-)

What a load of malarkey it all was. Why didn't the Bank of Japan just drop in a surprise rate hike when yen was weakening? That would have sorted everything out really quick. They hiked anyway. But, yeah, maybe they just like the profits!

Here is the link to the Reuters article for more info.

If you are curious about the mechanics of intervention and why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOJ: