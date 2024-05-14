Japan finance minister Suzuki comments crossing:

Important for currencies to move in stable manner, reflecting fundamentals

Important for govt, BOJ to coordinate policy

Will take thorough response for forex

Closely watching fx moves

Suzuki was asked about the Bank of Japan's reduction in JGB buys (this happened yesterday) and said the government is closely watching interest rate movements.

Which is pretty much saying nothing.

USD/JPY has crept higher during morning Asia trade, not a rapid move: