Japan finance minister Suzuki:

Positive development seen in Japan's economy such as high pay hikes, record capex

We have not reached a stage where Japan can avoid the risk of falling back into deflation

As such we cannot declare deflation as beaten

Cannot comment on market moves such as forex, stock prices

These comments indicate Suzuki is likely to be of the opinion that now is not the time for the Bank of Japan to tighten monetary policy.

Just to muddy the water he adds this:

Declines to comment on interest rate outlook after ending negative rates

