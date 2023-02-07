Via Japanese broadcaster NHK.

In order to realize a wage increase that exceeds the rise in prices, the government is making adjustments to hold the "Government-Labor-Management Conference" for the first time in about eight years next month, saying that cooperation with the business and labor circles is essential.

---

The Bank of Japan has said over and over again it needs to see wage increases to take the current bout of cost-push inflation into demand-pull inflation. If achieved this, it says, means inflation around its target level would be more stable and sustainable.

Japanese business has been reluctant to get on board with higher wages (there are a few exceptions), but Chairman Tokura of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) indicated his intention to consider attending if called upon.

The last "Government-Labor-Management Conference" was held in 2015.

"C'mon wages!"