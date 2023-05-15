Japan's government and the Bank of Japan central bank held a fresh round of discussions on Monday.

In a separate session that included academics and private-sector experts, some participants urged the BOJ to end quantitative easing when inflation stabilises around its 2% inflation target, a summary of the discussions released by the Cabinet Office showed.

  • "When inflation and wages continue to increase, the BOJ should eye modifying its extraordinary monetary easing measures," the summary said.

Info via Reuters report.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda 18 April 2023