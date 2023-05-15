Japan's government and the Bank of Japan central bank held a fresh round of discussions on Monday.
- The meeting of the government's top economic council focused on whether recent rises in inflation and wage growth suggest Japan is approaching a sustained exit from deflation.
- "While there have been some positive signs in recent data, we must ensure they are stable and sustainable so that Japan won't revert to deflation," the Cabinet Office told the meeting.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke about the bank's resolve to patiently maintain ultra-loose monetary policy
In a separate session that included academics and private-sector experts, some participants urged the BOJ to end quantitative easing when inflation stabilises around its 2% inflation target, a summary of the discussions released by the Cabinet Office showed.
- "When inflation and wages continue to increase, the BOJ should eye modifying its extraordinary monetary easing measures," the summary said.
Info via Reuters report.