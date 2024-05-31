Japan will release its forex intervention data today, Friday, 31 May 2024.

The Bank of Japan (on behalf of the Ministry of Finance) intervened on April 29 and May 2 to buy the yen, although there has been no official confirmation from Japanese authorities. Today's the day, though. The MoF releases figures on currency intervention at the end of each month.

Due at 7pm local time (1000 GMT, 0600 US Eastern time)

speculation on the amount of intervention centres around 9 trillion yen (US$57.11 billion) on those two dates

You can see the sharp drops in the wake of the intervention.

-

If you are curious about the mechanics of intervention and why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOj: