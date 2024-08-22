Friday is shaping up as a big day.

From Japan will be July CPI data and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda.

From the US will be Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at Jackson Hole.

-

Re Japan's CPI:

due on August 23

8.30am Tokyo time

2330 GMT on August 22

1930 US Eastern time on August 22

The data:

Expectations from are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June

This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month

The end of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure

