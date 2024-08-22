Friday is shaping up as a big day.
From Japan will be July CPI data and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda.
From the US will be Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at Jackson Hole.
Re Japan's CPI:
- due on August 23
- 8.30am Tokyo time
- 2330 GMT on August 22
- 1930 US Eastern time on August 22
The data:
- Expectations from are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June
- This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month
- The end of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure
