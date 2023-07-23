Some early remarks crossing from Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
- Says he is not in a position to comment on Bank of Japan monetary policy
- recent Japanese price and wage rises are overshooting forecasts
- corporate wage behaviours are changing
- the Bank of Japan is likely to revise its forecasts for inflation
