ICYMI :

The USD is weaker pretty much across the board, with USD/JPY notably dropping back under 148.00 for a time (its above there again as I update). This will take the intervention pressure off Japan moF / BOJ for the session.

Similarly, the Chinese yuan has consolidated its bounce (i.e. lower USD/CNH in the chart below). The PBOC set a much weaker CNY on Tuesday, prompting CNH to fall to a record low (record high for USD/CNH).