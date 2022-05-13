Japan's fin min rolling out the commentary again, making a point that the Bank of Japan is not a branch of the government and is not there to fund government spending. Suzuki's response comes after former Prime Minister Abe, earlier this week, described the BOJ as a government subsidiary that can fund government spending without limit.

Suzuki:

G7 likely to discuss global economic challenges caused by russia's invasion of ukraine

BOJ holds jurisdiction over monetary policy, management of its operations

BOJ is not government's subsidiary

BOJ is buying govt bonds as part of its monetary policy effort to achieve price target

BOJ holdings of govt bonds could fluctuate sharply depending on monetary policy decisions at the time

inappropriate to conduct fiscal policy on the assumption BOJ will continue to buy bonds indefinitely

Dunno what Abe is playing at, maybe he was just in an obstreperous mood?