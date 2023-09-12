Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki spoke earlier at his regular news conference. He didn't have much of note to say:
- Specific monetary policy up to boj to decide
- Expects the BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately
- Expects the BOJ to work closely with the government
- No comment on remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Ueda
If you are unaware of the remarks from Ueda, start here:
Then, from today:
- Deutsche Bank have flipped their BOJ forecasts after Ueda's negative rates comments
- BOJ policy adjustment could come earlier than expected
- UBS on Ueda and PBOC warning: Verbal intervention in FX needs fundamentals to back it up
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda