Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki spoke earlier at his regular news conference. He didn't have much of note to say:

  • Specific monetary policy up to boj to decide
  • Expects the BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately
  • Expects the BOJ to work closely with the government
  • No comment on remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

