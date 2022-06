Adding in the inflation expectations from the Bank of Japan Tankan just puyblished

Tankan Corporate Price Expectations Survey:

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 2.4% a year from now vs +1.8% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2% 3 years from now vs +1.6% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.9% 5 years from now vs +1.6% in prev survey

