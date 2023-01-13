In December the Bank of Japan raised its tolerance threshold for the 10 year Japanese Government Bond yield from 0.25% to 0.5%

Its trading above there now, 0.53%. This'll prompt BOJ intervention (to buy 10yr JGBs).

The yield on the 20 year has risen to its higher since June of 2014, circa 1.45%.

USD/JPY has dropped following the news from Japan yesterday on:

and the US CPI report overnight: