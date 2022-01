Yomiuri press reports that the Bank is looking at higher material costs as a driver of higher CPI.

Yomiuri on BOJ forecasts:

outlook for price trends for the fiscal 2022 is currently at 0.9%, will be raised to 1% or higher

The meeting on Jan 17 and 18 includes revisions to BOJ quarterly guidance on prices.

Bloomberg with the report (may be gated) .

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda