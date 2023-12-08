Japan's 10-year government bond yield has leapt to a three-week high at 0.8%

10 year JGB yield up 5 basis points from the previous session

highest since November 16

Yesterday I posted on investors demanding higher yields from Japanese fixed interest as they face the risk of higher rates:

The bid to cover on this was the worst in 8 years if memory serves.

While everyone was screeching about Ueda's comments (which were very non-commital IMO) I haven't seen anyone mention this as a factor in the yen buying cascade. Weird.

USD/JPY update: