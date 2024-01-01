New from over the weekend from Japan wage rises in store for the year ahead, this from Aeon:
- to raise part-time wages by 7％ in 2024
- around 80% of the group's employees are part-timers
- the current average hourly wage is ¥1,070
- planned raise will boost the hourly wage by about ¥75
- Aeon is also considering increasing pay for about 110,000 regular employees, including through regular salary raises and pay scale hikes
Aeon is a diversified retail holding company. It is one of the largest retail firms in Japan.
---
the Bank of Japan will be considering tightening monetary policy if it sees wage-driven inflation.